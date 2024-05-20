X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:USOI) Announces Dividend Increase – $1.00 Per Share

X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:USOI – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, May 8th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.9989 per share on Tuesday, May 28th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 21st. This is an increase from X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN’s previous dividend of $0.89.
X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN Stock Performance
Shares of USOI stock opened at $74.17 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $75.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.02. X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN has a 12-month low of $67.55 and a 12-month high of $85.49.
X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN Company Profile
