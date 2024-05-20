Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) Raised to Buy at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report) from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $24.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $14.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on HOOD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Robinhood Markets from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Citigroup lowered Robinhood Markets from a neutral rating to a sell rating and increased their target price for the company from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Robinhood Markets has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.75.

Shares of HOOD stock opened at $20.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.66 billion, a PE ratio of 133.93 and a beta of 1.74. Robinhood Markets has a 52-week low of $7.91 and a 52-week high of $20.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.86.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.13. Robinhood Markets had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 1.86%. The firm had revenue of $618.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $552.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.57) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Robinhood Markets will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Robinhood Markets news, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.12, for a total transaction of $7,560,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 500,000 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.12, for a total transaction of $7,560,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Baiju Bhatt sold 188,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.57, for a total transaction of $2,552,204.89. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $489,130.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,577,873 shares of company stock valued at $41,719,157. 20.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Angeles Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Robinhood Markets by 5.3% in the first quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 46.5% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the period. Commerce Bank lifted its stake in Robinhood Markets by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 12,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 23,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in Robinhood Markets by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 5,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

