Apollon Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 28.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,185 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,794 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $1,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 7,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 6,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $981,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 46.8% in the 3rd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF stock opened at $183.87 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $183.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $166.87. The stock has a market cap of $9.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 1.10. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $81.37 and a 12-month high of $113.60.

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

