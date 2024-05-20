Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical research company’s stock.
Check-Cap Price Performance
Shares of CHEK opened at $2.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.28 and its 200-day moving average is $2.43. Check-Cap has a fifty-two week low of $1.41 and a fifty-two week high of $4.63.
Check-Cap Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Check-Cap
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/13 – 5/17
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- Take-Two Interactive Software Offers 2nd Chance for Investors
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Deere & Company’s Q2 Report: Strong Revenue, Cautious Outlook
Receive News & Ratings for Check-Cap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check-Cap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.