Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Price Target Cut to $60.00

Posted by on May 20th, 2024

Dynatrace (NYSE:DTFree Report) had its target price trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $75.00 to $60.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

DT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on Dynatrace from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Wolfe Research started coverage on Dynatrace in a research report on Monday, March 18th. They set an outperform rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Dynatrace from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Dynatrace from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on Dynatrace from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a sector outperform rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $61.54.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on DT

Dynatrace Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE DT opened at $48.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $14.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.50, a PEG ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.06. Dynatrace has a 52-week low of $43.29 and a 52-week high of $61.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.87.

Insider Transactions at Dynatrace

In other news, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.29, for a total transaction of $1,157,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 477,105 shares in the company, valued at $22,085,190.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DT. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Dynatrace during the first quarter worth about $133,701,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Dynatrace during the fourth quarter worth about $148,515,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Dynatrace by 11,824.1% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,411,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,702,000 after purchasing an additional 2,391,545 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Dynatrace by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,264,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,436,393,000 after purchasing an additional 2,348,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its holdings in Dynatrace by 670.2% during the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,815,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580,162 shares in the last quarter. 94.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dynatrace

(Get Free Report)

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

Featured Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Dynatrace (NYSE:DT)

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.