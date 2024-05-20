Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Price Target Cut to $60.00

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $75.00 to $60.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

DT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on Dynatrace from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Wolfe Research started coverage on Dynatrace in a research report on Monday, March 18th. They set an outperform rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Dynatrace from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Dynatrace from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on Dynatrace from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a sector outperform rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $61.54.

Shares of NYSE DT opened at $48.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $14.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.50, a PEG ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.06. Dynatrace has a 52-week low of $43.29 and a 52-week high of $61.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.87.

In other news, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.29, for a total transaction of $1,157,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 477,105 shares in the company, valued at $22,085,190.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DT. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Dynatrace during the first quarter worth about $133,701,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Dynatrace during the fourth quarter worth about $148,515,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Dynatrace by 11,824.1% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,411,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,702,000 after purchasing an additional 2,391,545 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Dynatrace by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,264,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,436,393,000 after purchasing an additional 2,348,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its holdings in Dynatrace by 670.2% during the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,815,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580,162 shares in the last quarter. 94.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

