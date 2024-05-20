PT Aneka Tambang Tbk (PAEKY) to Issue Dividend of $0.59 on June 24th

PT Aneka Tambang Tbk (OTCMKTS:PAEKY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, May 14th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.5861 per share on Monday, June 24th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 22nd. This is a positive change from PT Aneka Tambang Tbk’s previous dividend of $0.37.
PT Aneka Tambang Tbk Stock Down 13.3 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:PAEKY opened at $9.75 on Monday. PT Aneka Tambang Tbk has a 12-month low of $9.01 and a 12-month high of $11.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.07.
PT Aneka Tambang Tbk Company Profile
