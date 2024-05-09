Apollon Wealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,142 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $1,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Humana by 6.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,040,896 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $992,938,000 after acquiring an additional 119,760 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Humana by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,523,835 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $741,409,000 after purchasing an additional 402,559 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Humana by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,327,489 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $645,850,000 after purchasing an additional 64,245 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Humana by 1.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 965,488 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $469,729,000 after buying an additional 13,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Humana by 39.3% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 681,868 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $331,743,000 after buying an additional 192,546 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Jorge S. Mesquita acquired 545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $367.09 per share, with a total value of $200,064.05. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $946,358.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HUM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $595.00 to $360.00 in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Humana from $550.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $342.00 target price (down from $470.00) on shares of Humana in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Humana from $427.00 to $396.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Humana from $415.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Humana currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $424.50.

Humana Stock Performance

Humana stock opened at $324.14 on Thursday. Humana Inc. has a 1-year low of $298.61 and a 1-year high of $541.21. The firm has a market cap of $39.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $323.08 and a 200-day moving average of $385.94.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The insurance provider reported $7.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.12 by $1.11. The firm had revenue of $29.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.52 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 1.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $9.38 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 16.18 EPS for the current year.

Humana Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.885 per share. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Humana’s payout ratio is 22.04%.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

