Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.42

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.42 per share by the shipping company on Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 21st. This is an increase from Genco Shipping & Trading’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41.

Genco Shipping & Trading has increased its dividend by an average of 59.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Genco Shipping & Trading has a dividend payout ratio of 75.3% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities research analysts expect Genco Shipping & Trading to earn $2.44 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 68.9%.

Get Genco Shipping & Trading alerts:

Genco Shipping & Trading Stock Up 0.7 %

Genco Shipping & Trading stock opened at $23.18 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $991.18 million, a PE ratio of 386.33 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 3.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.09 and a 200 day moving average of $18.12. Genco Shipping & Trading has a one year low of $12.39 and a one year high of $23.43.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Genco Shipping & Trading ( NYSE:GNK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The shipping company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. Genco Shipping & Trading had a net margin of 0.81% and a return on equity of 5.15%. The firm had revenue of $117.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Genco Shipping & Trading will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Genco Shipping & Trading from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Genco Shipping & Trading from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Genco Shipping & Trading from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Genco Shipping & Trading

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Arthur L. Regan sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.86, for a total value of $32,004.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 104,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,386,904.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CAO Joseph Adamo sold 1,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.40, for a total transaction of $28,478.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $367,077.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur L. Regan sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.86, for a total transaction of $32,004.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 104,414 shares in the company, valued at $2,386,904.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 63,896 shares of company stock valued at $1,270,682. Corporate insiders own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

About Genco Shipping & Trading

(Get Free Report)

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of drybulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns and operates dry bulk vessels to transports iron ore, grains, coal, steel products, and other drybulk cargoes. It charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Genco Shipping & Trading Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genco Shipping & Trading and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.