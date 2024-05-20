Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (SID) to Issue — Dividend of $0.14 on May 22nd

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID – Get Free Report) declared a — dividend on Friday, May 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 1st will be given a dividend of 0.1395 per share by the basic materials company on Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a yield of 16.6%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 22nd.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional has increased its dividend payment by an average of 440.0% per year over the last three years.

Get Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional alerts:

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional Price Performance

SID stock opened at $2.77 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional has a fifty-two week low of $2.11 and a fifty-two week high of $4.03.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional ( NYSE:SID Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional had a return on equity of 3.15% and a net margin of 1.45%. On average, analysts anticipate that Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

SID has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Itau BBA Securities reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $3.90 to $2.90 in a report on Tuesday, April 9th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on SID

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional operates as an integrated steel producer in Brazil and Latin America. It operates through five segments: Steel, Mining, Logistics, Energy, and Cement. The company offers flat steel products, such as high, medium, low carbon, micro-alloyed, ultra-low-carbon, and interstitial free slabs; hot-rolled products, including heavy and light-gauge hot-rolled coils and sheets; cold-rolled products comprising cold-rolled coils and sheets; galvanized products; tin mill products consisting of flat-rolled low-carbon steel coils or sheets; and profiles, channels, UPE sections, and steel sleepers for the distribution, packaging, automotive, home appliance, and construction industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.