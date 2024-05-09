Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Stake Boosted by Apollon Wealth Management LLC

Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,059 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 363 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHM. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1,285.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA SCHM opened at $78.98 on Thursday. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $62.87 and a 1-year high of $81.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.37. The company has a market capitalization of $11.32 billion, a PE ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 1.09.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

