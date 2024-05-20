Celcuity’s (CELC) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $27.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Celcuity’s FY2028 earnings at $4.08 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Celcuity from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Celcuity in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Celcuity in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

Get Celcuity alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Celcuity

Celcuity Stock Down 5.1 %

Shares of Celcuity stock opened at $16.76 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.70. The company has a market cap of $523.41 million, a P/E ratio of -6.03 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 11.23, a quick ratio of 13.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Celcuity has a 12-month low of $8.39 and a 12-month high of $22.19.

Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.06. Research analysts anticipate that Celcuity will post -2.85 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Celcuity

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CELC. Pale Fire Capital SE bought a new position in Celcuity during the 3rd quarter valued at about $95,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Celcuity in the 4th quarter worth approximately $139,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of Celcuity by 78.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 8,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 3,930 shares during the period. Trust Point Inc. bought a new position in shares of Celcuity in the 4th quarter worth approximately $297,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Celcuity in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,545,000. Institutional investors own 63.33% of the company’s stock.

About Celcuity

(Get Free Report)

Celcuity Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of targeted therapies for the treatment of various solid tumors in the United States. The company's CELsignia diagnostic platform uses a patient's living tumor cells to identify the specific abnormal cellular process driving a patient's cancer and the related targeted therapy for the treatment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Celcuity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celcuity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.