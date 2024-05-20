Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA) Price Target Cut to $7.00

Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Evercore ISI from $10.00 to $7.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on SVRA. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Savara from $7.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Savara in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Savara in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Savara presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $8.80.

Shares of Savara stock opened at $4.48 on Thursday. Savara has a fifty-two week low of $2.40 and a fifty-two week high of $5.70. The firm has a market cap of $619.09 million, a PE ratio of -12.11 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.59. The company has a quick ratio of 14.90, a current ratio of 14.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.02. Analysts anticipate that Savara will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Savara

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SVRA. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Savara in the 3rd quarter valued at $140,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Savara by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 261,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $988,000 after purchasing an additional 44,641 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Savara by 44.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,866,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192,730 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Savara in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Savara in the 3rd quarter valued at $123,000. 87.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Savara Company Profile

Savara Inc, formerly Mast Therapeutics, Inc, is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of patients with rare respiratory diseases. Its pipeline includes AeroVanc, Molgradex and AIR001. AeroVanc is an inhaled formulation of vancomycin, which the Company is developing for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients.

