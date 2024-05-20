Truist Financial Reiterates Buy Rating for Caribou Biosciences (NASDAQ:CRBU)

Truist Financial restated their buy rating on shares of Caribou Biosciences (NASDAQ:CRBU – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a $19.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Caribou Biosciences in a research note on Monday, May 13th.

Shares of CRBU stock opened at $3.39 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.40 and a 200 day moving average of $5.40. Caribou Biosciences has a 52 week low of $3.37 and a 52 week high of $8.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $306.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 2.56.

Caribou Biosciences (NASDAQ:CRBU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.07). Caribou Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 33.42% and a negative net margin of 345.05%. The business had revenue of $2.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.00 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Caribou Biosciences will post -1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avidity Partners Management LP lifted its position in Caribou Biosciences by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 6,360,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,444,000 after buying an additional 310,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Caribou Biosciences by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,110,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,129,000 after purchasing an additional 148,751 shares during the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C purchased a new position in shares of Caribou Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $16,730,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Caribou Biosciences by 247.5% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,648,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alkeon Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Caribou Biosciences by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,644,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,862,000 after purchasing an additional 287,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.51% of the company’s stock.

Caribou Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of genome-edited allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of hematologic malignancies in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidate is CB-010, an allogeneic anti-CD19 CAR-T cell therapy that is in phase 1 clinical trial to treat relapsed or refractory B cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma.

