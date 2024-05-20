PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) PT Raised to $211.00

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Jefferies Financial Group from $209.00 to $211.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on PEP. Barclays increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $184.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $180.00 to $195.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. Argus downgraded PepsiCo from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Monday, February 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $187.58.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on PepsiCo

PepsiCo Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP opened at $182.19 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $173.04 and its 200 day moving average is $169.72. The company has a market cap of $250.47 billion, a PE ratio of 27.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.68. PepsiCo has a 1 year low of $155.83 and a 1 year high of $192.86.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $18.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.08 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.37% and a net margin of 10.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PepsiCo will post 8.17 EPS for the current year.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $1.355 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. This represents a $5.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 81.50%.

Insider Transactions at PepsiCo

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 5,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,603,634. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of PepsiCo

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. CCM Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in PepsiCo by 9.8% in the first quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC now owns 64,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,342,000 after buying an additional 5,784 shares in the last quarter. Montchanin Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $771,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the first quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Plato Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 725.2% in the first quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 48,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,406,000 after purchasing an additional 42,211 shares during the period. Finally, XML Financial LLC raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 14,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,542,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. 73.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PepsiCo

(Get Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.