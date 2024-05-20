HC Wainwright Trims Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM) Target Price to $28.00

Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM – Free Report) had its price target decreased by HC Wainwright from $29.00 to $28.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on CGEM. Jonestrading lifted their price objective on shares of Cullinan Oncology from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Cullinan Oncology in a research report on Thursday. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Cullinan Oncology from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. William Blair started coverage on Cullinan Oncology in a research note on Monday, April 15th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Cullinan Oncology in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Cullinan Oncology currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $32.00.

Cullinan Oncology Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of CGEM stock opened at $23.17 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $997.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.40 and a beta of -0.01. Cullinan Oncology has a twelve month low of $7.64 and a twelve month high of $30.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.00.

Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.96) by $0.42. Research analysts predict that Cullinan Oncology will post -3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Jennifer Michaelson sold 58,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.07, for a total transaction of $1,628,060.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 129,582 shares in the company, valued at $3,637,366.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.82% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cullinan Oncology

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Cullinan Oncology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $116,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Cullinan Oncology by 11.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 97,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $879,000 after buying an additional 9,989 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Cullinan Oncology by 1,331.5% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 6,085 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Cullinan Oncology by 380.1% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 609,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,512,000 after buying an additional 482,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Cullinan Oncology by 145.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 53,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 31,650 shares during the period. 86.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cullinan Oncology Company Profile

Cullinan Oncology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing oncology therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead program comprises CLN-619, a monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors. Its development portfolio also includes CLN-049, a humanized bispecific antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia or myelodysplastic syndrome; CLN-418, a human bispecific immune activator that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of multiple solid tumors; and Zipalertinib, a bioavailable small-molecule for treating patients with non-small cell lung cancer.

