Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) PT Lowered to $5.00

Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) had its price objective cut by HC Wainwright from $9.00 to $5.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company's stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Trevena in a research note on Thursday. They set a sell rating for the company.

Trevena Trading Down 0.6 %

Trevena stock opened at $0.40 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.56. The company has a market cap of $7.42 million, a P/E ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 1.11. Trevena has a 52-week low of $0.30 and a 52-week high of $1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.35.

Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter. Analysts predict that Trevena will post -1.29 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Trevena stock. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trevena, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 44,396 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock, valued at approximately $27,000. Jump Financial LLC owned 0.32% of Trevena at the end of the most recent quarter. 13.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Trevena Company Profile

Trevena, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medicines for patients affected by central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidates include OLINVYK (Oliceridine) injection, a G protein biased mu-opioid receptor (MOR) ligand for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain; TRV250, a G protein biased delta-opioid receptor agonist for the treatment of acute migraine; TRV734, a small molecule G protein biased ligand of the MOR for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute and chronic pain; and TRV045, a novel S1P modulator for managing chronic pain.

