Cybin’s (CYBN) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Cybin (NYSE:CYBN – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $5.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Cybin’s FY2029 earnings at $0.26 EPS.

Cybin Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE:CYBN opened at $0.35 on Thursday. Cybin has a one year low of $0.21 and a one year high of $0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.80 million, a PE ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 0.50.

Institutional Trading of Cybin

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Cybin in the 1st quarter worth $95,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cybin during the first quarter worth about $930,000. Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new stake in Cybin during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,770,000. Finally, RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Cybin in the 1st quarter worth approximately $24,041,000. 17.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cybin

Cybin Inc is a biotechnology company. It is focused on progressing psychedelic therapeutics by utilizing proprietary drug discovery platforms, drug delivery systems, novel formulation approaches and treatment regimens for psychiatric disorders. Cybin Inc is based in Toronto, Canada.

