Brokerages Set K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT) PT at C$9.98

Shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$10.05.

KNT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Pi Financial boosted their target price on K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$11.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$8.50 to C$9.25 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. National Bankshares lowered K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$9.00 to C$9.25 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$8.25 to C$9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd.

In other K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) news, Senior Officer David Gregory Medilek sold 175,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.48, for a total transaction of C$1,309,227.50. In other K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) news, Senior Officer David Gregory Medilek sold 175,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.48, for a total transaction of C$1,309,227.50. Also, Director Saurabh Handa sold 89,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.51, for a total value of C$670,192.40. Insiders sold 364,240 shares of company stock worth $2,748,330 over the last three months.

CVE KNT opened at C$7.99 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93. K92 Mining Inc. has a 52 week low of C$1.55 and a 52 week high of C$8.50. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$7.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$7.99.

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. Its principal property is the Kainantu property that covers an area of 725 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

