TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $37.88.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TTGT shares. Raymond James lowered their price target on TechTarget from $45.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of TechTarget in a report on Friday, May 10th. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on TechTarget from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. UBS Group raised TechTarget from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on TechTarget from $40.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th.

Get TechTarget alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on TechTarget

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TechTarget

TechTarget Price Performance

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TTGT. Trigran Investments Inc. increased its stake in TechTarget by 49.5% in the 3rd quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 2,671,510 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $81,107,000 after purchasing an additional 884,295 shares in the last quarter. Kent Lake Capital LLC acquired a new stake in TechTarget during the 3rd quarter worth about $6,831,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in TechTarget by 249.2% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 219,739 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,660,000 after acquiring an additional 156,814 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in TechTarget by 152.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 254,476 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,726,000 after acquiring an additional 153,761 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in TechTarget by 160.2% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 202,105 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,136,000 after acquiring an additional 124,433 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TTGT opened at $31.08 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $887.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -124.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.33 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 8.60 and a current ratio of 8.60. TechTarget has a one year low of $23.43 and a one year high of $41.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.82 and its 200-day moving average is $31.34.

About TechTarget

(Get Free Report

TechTarget, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing and sales services that deliver business impact for business-to-business technology companies in North America and internationally. The company's service enables technology vendors to identify, reach, and influence corporate information technology (IT) decision-makers actively researching specific IT purchases; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation, brand advertising techniques, and content curation and creation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TechTarget Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechTarget and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.