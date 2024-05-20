Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD) Receives $40.50 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $40.50.

A number of analysts have commented on BLBD shares. Roth Mkm upped their price objective on shares of Blue Bird from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Blue Bird from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Blue Bird from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th.

Get Blue Bird alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Blue Bird

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blue Bird

In related news, President Britton Smith sold 6,228 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.49, for a total value of $208,575.72. Following the transaction, the president now owns 87,250 shares in the company, valued at $2,922,002.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Blue Bird news, major shareholder Asp Bb Holdings Llc sold 4,042,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.90, for a total transaction of $133,003,185.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, President Britton Smith sold 6,228 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.49, for a total value of $208,575.72. Following the transaction, the president now owns 87,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,922,002.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,057,597 shares of company stock worth $133,485,973. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Blue Bird during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Blue Bird by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 18,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Blue Bird by 220.1% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Blue Bird by 8.0% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Blue Bird by 9.5% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 13,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.59% of the company’s stock.

Blue Bird Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BLBD opened at $53.08 on Monday. Blue Bird has a twelve month low of $17.59 and a twelve month high of $54.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.49, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.86.

Blue Bird Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Blue Bird Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells school buses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Bus and Parts. It offers Type C, Type D, and specialty buses; and alternative power options through its propane powered, gasoline powered, compressed natural gas powered, and electric powered school buses, as well as diesel engines.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Bird Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Bird and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.