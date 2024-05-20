C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.50.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush lowered their target price on C3.ai from $42.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of C3.ai from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of C3.ai from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of C3.ai from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th.

AI stock opened at $26.39 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.25. C3.ai has a 52 week low of $20.23 and a 52 week high of $48.87. The company has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.33 and a beta of 1.74.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.13. C3.ai had a negative return on equity of 29.60% and a negative net margin of 95.21%. The business had revenue of $78.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.92 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that C3.ai will post -2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On C3.ai

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in C3.ai by 6.2% during the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of C3.ai by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 17,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its position in shares of C3.ai by 87.9% in the fourth quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. grew its holdings in C3.ai by 7.5% in the first quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 9,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in C3.ai by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 28,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.96% of the company’s stock.

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides C3 AI platform, an application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; C3 AI Ex Machina for analysis-ready data; C3 AI CRM, an industry specific customer relationship management solution; and C3 Generative AI Product Suite that enables to locate, retrieve, and present information.

