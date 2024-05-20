Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC) Receives “Buy” Rating from Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum reissued their buy rating on shares of Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a $27.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $25.00.
Several other research firms have also commented on CELC. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Celcuity in a research report on Thursday. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Celcuity in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Celcuity in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock.
Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.06. Analysts anticipate that Celcuity will post -2.85 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commodore Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Celcuity by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 1,754,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,566,000 after buying an additional 60,563 shares in the last quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Celcuity by 189.9% during the 1st quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 1,552,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,534,000 after buying an additional 1,017,000 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Celcuity in the 4th quarter valued at $21,583,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Celcuity by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 828,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,898,000 after purchasing an additional 7,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Celcuity in the 1st quarter valued at $3,545,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.33% of the company’s stock.
About Celcuity
Celcuity Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of targeted therapies for the treatment of various solid tumors in the United States. The company's CELsignia diagnostic platform uses a patient's living tumor cells to identify the specific abnormal cellular process driving a patient's cancer and the related targeted therapy for the treatment.
