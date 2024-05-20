Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $144.50.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Argus downgraded Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Jabil from $141.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. StockNews.com raised Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Jabil from $151.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 18th.

In other news, CEO Kenneth S. Wilson sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.20, for a total value of $2,013,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 339,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,591,095. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Kenneth S. Wilson sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.20, for a total value of $2,013,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 339,725 shares in the company, valued at $45,591,095. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Chairman Mark T. Mondello sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.09, for a total value of $6,304,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,809,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $228,121,271.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 75,877 shares of company stock valued at $9,824,383. Company insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JBL. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in Jabil during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Jabil during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new stake in Jabil during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Jabil during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Jabil during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JBL opened at $115.02 on Monday. Jabil has a 12 month low of $82.68 and a 12 month high of $156.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $127.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.87 billion, a PE ratio of 9.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.42.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 15th. The technology company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.01). Jabil had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 39.47%. The business had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.91 billion. On average, analysts expect that Jabil will post 7.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.75%.

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

