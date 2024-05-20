Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Receives $230.24 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty-three analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twenty-seven have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $232.29.
ZS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Monday, April 1st. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Zscaler from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Zscaler from $270.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Zscaler from $189.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Zscaler from $195.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Zscaler in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,674,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 463.5% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 29,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,629,000 after purchasing an additional 24,514 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Zscaler by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,636,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,343,810,000 after purchasing an additional 129,090 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Zscaler by 272.6% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 41,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,518,000 after purchasing an additional 30,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Zscaler by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 309,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,542,000 after buying an additional 15,628 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.45% of the company’s stock.
Zscaler Stock Down 0.3 %
Shares of ZS stock opened at $178.86 on Monday. Zscaler has a 52-week low of $118.16 and a 52-week high of $259.61. The stock has a market cap of $26.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -188.27 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $183.68 and its 200-day moving average is $205.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98.
Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.08. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 14.60% and a negative net margin of 7.32%. The firm had revenue of $525.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $507.56 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Zscaler will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.
Zscaler Company Profile
Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.
