IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the five analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.20.

IBEX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of IBEX from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of IBEX from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 9th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of IBEX in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of IBEX from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th.

IBEX Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IBEX opened at $15.48 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.36 and a 200 day moving average of $16.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $266.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 0.68. IBEX has a 12-month low of $11.45 and a 12-month high of $23.49.

IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.09. IBEX had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 20.23%. The business had revenue of $126.80 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS.

Insider Transactions at IBEX

In other news, insider Jeffrey Hays Cox sold 7,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.06, for a total value of $117,735.86. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 402,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,470,895.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 20.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IBEX

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in IBEX by 2.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in IBEX by 15.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP raised its stake in IBEX by 13.0% during the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 18,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in IBEX by 126.4% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in IBEX by 6.8% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 40,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 2,621 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.24% of the company’s stock.

About IBEX

IBEX Limited provides end-to-end technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company products and services portfolio includes ibex Connect, that offers customer service, technical support, revenue generation, and other revenue generation outsourced back-office services through the CX model, which integrates voice, email, chat, SMS, social media, and other communication applications; ibex Digital, a customer acquisition solution that comprises digital marketing, e-commerce technology, and platform solutions; and ibex CX, a customer experience solution, which provides a suite of proprietary software tools to measure, monitor, and manage its clients' customer experience.

Featured Stories

