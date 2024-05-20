EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) Downgraded by Wolfe Research to Peer Perform

Wolfe Research cut shares of EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report released on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports.

EPAM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and issued a $340.00 price objective on shares of EPAM Systems in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on EPAM Systems in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $350.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on EPAM Systems from $325.00 to $275.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. TD Cowen lowered their price target on EPAM Systems from $282.00 to $203.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded EPAM Systems from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating and lowered their price target for the company from $300.00 to $245.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $282.81.

EPAM Systems Price Performance

NYSE EPAM opened at $187.80 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $254.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $272.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.68 and a quick ratio of 4.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.46. EPAM Systems has a 52-week low of $180.28 and a 52-week high of $317.50.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The information technology services provider reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 14.95%. Equities research analysts predict that EPAM Systems will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other EPAM Systems news, SVP Sergey Yezhkov sold 8,000 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.04, for a total transaction of $2,416,320.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,770 shares in the company, valued at $3,857,050.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other EPAM Systems news, SVP Sergey Yezhkov sold 8,000 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.04, for a total transaction of $2,416,320.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,770 shares in the company, valued at $3,857,050.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Lawrence F. Solomon sold 5,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.00, for a total transaction of $1,637,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,707,802. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,820 shares of company stock worth $5,101,117 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EPAM Systems

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 28,200 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC lifted its position in EPAM Systems by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 1,054,229 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $269,556,000 after buying an additional 88,641 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its position in EPAM Systems by 46.7% during the 4th quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 11,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,271,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in EPAM Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $13,402,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in EPAM Systems by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 394,211 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $117,215,000 after buying an additional 17,609 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

About EPAM Systems

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, performance tuning, deployment, maintenance, and support services.

