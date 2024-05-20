Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (TSE:CMG) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (TSE:CMG – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$10.83.

Several brokerages have commented on CMG. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Computer Modelling Group from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. National Bankshares set a C$12.50 price target on shares of Computer Modelling Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Computer Modelling Group from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th.

Get Computer Modelling Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CMG

Computer Modelling Group Stock Up 0.5 %

Computer Modelling Group Dividend Announcement

Shares of TSE CMG opened at C$10.98 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.81. Computer Modelling Group has a 12 month low of C$6.21 and a 12 month high of C$11.45. The firm has a market capitalization of C$891.91 million, a PE ratio of 37.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$10.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$10.07.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. Computer Modelling Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.97%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Computer Modelling Group

In other Computer Modelling Group news, Senior Officer Long X. Nghiem sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.10, for a total transaction of C$404,000.00. In other Computer Modelling Group news, Senior Officer Long X. Nghiem sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.10, for a total transaction of C$404,000.00. Also, Senior Officer Robert David Hicks sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.15, for a total transaction of C$203,000.00. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 206,000 shares of company stock worth $2,121,920. 1.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Computer Modelling Group

(Get Free Report

Computer Modelling Group Ltd., a computer software technology company, engages in the development and licensing of reservoir simulation software and related services in Canada and internationally. The company offers CMOST-AI, an intelligent optimization and analysis tool that offers solution for reservoir by combining advanced statistical analysis, machine learning, and non-biased data interpretation; IMEX, a black oil simulator that is used to model primary and secondary oil recovery processes in conventional and unconventional reservoirs; and GEM, an equation-of-state reservoir simulator for compositional, chemical, and unconventional reservoir modelling.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Computer Modelling Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Computer Modelling Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.