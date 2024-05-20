MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) PT Raised to $5.00

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by TD Cowen from $4.00 to $5.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. TD Cowen currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, UBS Group lowered their price objective on MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $5.00 to $4.75 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.25.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. Stock Performance

NYSE MYTE opened at $5.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $425 million, a PE ratio of -15.15 and a beta of 0.99. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. has a twelve month low of $2.05 and a twelve month high of $5.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.01. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. had a negative return on equity of 5.94% and a negative net margin of 3.16%. The business had revenue of $212.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.00 million. Equities analysts anticipate that MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 175,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 20,410 shares during the period. CastleKnight Management LP boosted its stake in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 71.5% during the 4th quarter. CastleKnight Management LP now owns 213,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after acquiring an additional 88,872 shares in the last quarter. Alta Fox Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,734,000. Finally, Avalon Global Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Avalon Global Asset Management LLC now owns 637,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,166,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.07% of the company’s stock.

About MYT Netherlands Parent B.V.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V., through its subsidiary, Mytheresa Group GmbH, operates a luxury e-commerce platform for fashion consumers in Germany, the United States, rest of Europe, and internationally. It offers womenswear, menswear, kids wear, and lifestyle products. The company sells clothes, bags, shoes, accessories, and fine jewelry through online and retail stores.

