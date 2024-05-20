Manulife Financial Co. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.40 (TSE:MFC)

Manulife Financial Co. (TSE:MFC – Get Free Report) (NYSE:MFC) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 21st, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, June 19th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 21st.

Manulife Financial Stock Performance

MFC opened at C$36.34 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$65.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 1.10. Manulife Financial has a 12-month low of C$23.69 and a 12-month high of C$36.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$33.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$30.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 29.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.44.

Get Manulife Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MFC. Scotiabank increased their target price on Manulife Financial from C$35.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. National Bankshares upgraded Manulife Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from C$34.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Veritas Investment Research reiterated a “reduce” rating on shares of Manulife Financial in a research report on Friday, February 16th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Manulife Financial from a “sector perform market weight” rating to an “outperform market weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$37.30.

Insider Activity at Manulife Financial

In related news, Director Rocco Gori sold 48,640 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$35.25, for a total value of C$1,714,560.00. In other news, Director Brooks Tingle sold 3,317 shares of Manulife Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$32.76, for a total transaction of C$108,664.92. Also, Director Rocco Gori sold 48,640 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$35.25, for a total value of C$1,714,560.00. Insiders have sold 73,849 shares of company stock valued at $2,569,750 over the last ninety days. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Manulife Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Manulife Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manulife Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.