Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) Earns “Buy” Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC restated their buy rating on shares of Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $20.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ASUR. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Asure Software from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Barrington Research restated an outperform rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Asure Software in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $13.40.

Get Asure Software alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on ASUR

Asure Software Stock Down 2.1 %

Asure Software stock opened at $7.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Asure Software has a fifty-two week low of $6.30 and a fifty-two week high of $15.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.34. The firm has a market cap of $192.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.71.

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $26.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.45 million. Asure Software had a positive return on equity of 3.86% and a negative net margin of 8.38%. As a group, analysts forecast that Asure Software will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASUR. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Asure Software by 150.3% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,737,398 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,517,000 after buying an additional 1,043,385 shares during the period. Private Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Asure Software by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 3,924,027 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,357,000 after acquiring an additional 408,000 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC bought a new stake in Asure Software in the third quarter valued at about $3,713,000. Roubaix Capital LLC acquired a new position in Asure Software in the first quarter worth about $1,874,000. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Asure Software in the fourth quarter worth about $2,227,000. 71.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Asure Software Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Asure Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based Human Capital Management (HCM) software solutions in the United States. It provides its human resources (HR) tool as Software-as-a-Service that helps various small and medium-sized businesses to build productive workforce to help them stay compliant and allocate resources to grow their business.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Asure Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asure Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.