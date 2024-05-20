Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $14.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

CAPR has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Capricor Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Capricor Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Capricor Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their target price on Capricor Therapeutics from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Capricor Therapeutics presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $21.75.

Get Capricor Therapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Capricor Therapeutics

Capricor Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CAPR opened at $6.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $197.22 million, a P/E ratio of -7.13 and a beta of 4.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.67. Capricor Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.68 and a 1 year high of $8.22.

Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.21. Capricor Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 231.68% and a negative net margin of 89.72%. The company had revenue of $12.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.80 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Capricor Therapeutics will post -1.17 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in Capricor Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Capricor Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $211,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capricor Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $258,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Capricor Therapeutics by 17.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,365,903 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,274,000 after purchasing an additional 200,499 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.68% of the company’s stock.

About Capricor Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class biological therapeutics for the treatment of rare disorders. Capricor’s lead candidate, CAP-1002, is an allogeneic cell therapy that is currently in clinical development for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Capricor Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capricor Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.