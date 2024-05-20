Celcuity’s (CELC) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $24.00 price target on the stock.

CELC has been the subject of several other reports. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Celcuity from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Celcuity in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Celcuity in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 price target for the company.

Get Celcuity alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Celcuity

Celcuity Trading Down 5.1 %

CELC stock opened at $16.76 on Thursday. Celcuity has a one year low of $8.39 and a one year high of $22.19. The company has a market capitalization of $523.41 million, a PE ratio of -6.03 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 13.43 and a current ratio of 11.23.

Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.06. As a group, analysts predict that Celcuity will post -2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Celcuity

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in Celcuity by 78.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 8,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 3,930 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Celcuity in the 4th quarter worth about $139,000. Pale Fire Capital SE bought a new stake in shares of Celcuity during the 3rd quarter valued at about $95,000. Trust Point Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Celcuity during the 4th quarter valued at about $297,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Celcuity during the first quarter valued at about $3,545,000. 63.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Celcuity

(Get Free Report)

Celcuity Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of targeted therapies for the treatment of various solid tumors in the United States. The company's CELsignia diagnostic platform uses a patient's living tumor cells to identify the specific abnormal cellular process driving a patient's cancer and the related targeted therapy for the treatment.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Celcuity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celcuity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.