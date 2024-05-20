Celcuity’s (CELC) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $24.00 price target on the stock.
CELC has been the subject of several other reports. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Celcuity from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Celcuity in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Celcuity in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 price target for the company.
View Our Latest Report on Celcuity
Celcuity Trading Down 5.1 %
Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.06. As a group, analysts predict that Celcuity will post -2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Celcuity
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in Celcuity by 78.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 8,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 3,930 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Celcuity in the 4th quarter worth about $139,000. Pale Fire Capital SE bought a new stake in shares of Celcuity during the 3rd quarter valued at about $95,000. Trust Point Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Celcuity during the 4th quarter valued at about $297,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Celcuity during the first quarter valued at about $3,545,000. 63.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Celcuity
Celcuity Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of targeted therapies for the treatment of various solid tumors in the United States. The company's CELsignia diagnostic platform uses a patient's living tumor cells to identify the specific abnormal cellular process driving a patient's cancer and the related targeted therapy for the treatment.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Celcuity
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/13 – 5/17
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- Take-Two Interactive Software Offers 2nd Chance for Investors
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- Deere & Company’s Q2 Report: Strong Revenue, Cautious Outlook
Receive News & Ratings for Celcuity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celcuity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.