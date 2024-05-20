American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD) Director Acquires $76,585.00 in Stock

American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD – Get Free Report) Director Steven D. Macicek acquired 8,500 shares of American Vanguard stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.01 per share, for a total transaction of $76,585.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,496.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

American Vanguard Trading Up 3.9 %

AVD opened at $9.10 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $254.71 million, a PE ratio of 35.00 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.61 and a 200-day moving average of $10.80. American Vanguard Co. has a 52 week low of $8.41 and a 52 week high of $18.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $135.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.20 million. American Vanguard had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 2.20%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that American Vanguard Co. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Vanguard Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 27th were given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 26th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. American Vanguard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.15%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AVD. Loop Capital raised their price target on American Vanguard from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of American Vanguard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of American Vanguard in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on shares of American Vanguard from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Vanguard presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of American Vanguard by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,685,126 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,486,000 after acquiring an additional 73,120 shares during the last quarter. Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in American Vanguard by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC now owns 974,155 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,686,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP grew its position in American Vanguard by 256.9% during the 4th quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 876,708 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,617,000 after purchasing an additional 631,070 shares during the last quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC increased its stake in American Vanguard by 166.1% during the 1st quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 709,287 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,185,000 after purchasing an additional 442,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in American Vanguard by 89.6% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 539,875 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,901,000 after purchasing an additional 255,190 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.04% of the company’s stock.

American Vanguard Company Profile

American Vanguard Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals for agricultural, commercial, and consumer uses in the United States and internationally. It manufactures and formulates chemicals, including insecticides, fungicides, herbicides, soil health, plant nutrition, molluscicides, growth regulators, soil fumigants, and biorationals in liquid, powder, and granular forms for crops, turf and ornamental plants, and human and animal health protection.

