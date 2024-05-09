Townsend & Associates Inc Raises Position in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Townsend & Associates Inc boosted its holdings in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 58.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 219,759 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,681 shares during the quarter. TotalEnergies comprises 1.8% of Townsend & Associates Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Townsend & Associates Inc’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $14,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in TotalEnergies by 49.9% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 53,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,578,000 after purchasing an additional 17,658 shares during the last quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. raised its holdings in TotalEnergies by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 65,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,438,000 after acquiring an additional 7,498 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in TotalEnergies by 1,409.1% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 29,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after purchasing an additional 27,125 shares during the last quarter. Certuity LLC increased its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 269.3% in the 4th quarter. Certuity LLC now owns 15,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 11,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 219.4% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 12,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $854,000 after purchasing an additional 8,921 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of TotalEnergies from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Scotiabank increased their price target on TotalEnergies from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.75.

Insider Activity at TotalEnergies

In other news, Director Se Totalenergies purchased 196,964 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.86 per share, for a total transaction of $4,502,597.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 295,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,749,072.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

TotalEnergies Stock Performance

Shares of TTE stock traded up $1.61 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $73.76. 549,592 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,636,107. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.46 billion, a PE ratio of 8.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.70. TotalEnergies SE has a 12 month low of $54.94 and a 12 month high of $74.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $70.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.50.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by ($0.27). TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 9.52%. The company had revenue of $54.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.97 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that TotalEnergies SE will post 9.18 EPS for the current year.

About TotalEnergies

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.

