Townsend & Associates Inc Acquires 45,173 Shares of MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG)

Townsend & Associates Inc grew its stake in shares of MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG – Free Report) by 89.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 95,619 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 45,173 shares during the quarter. MYR Group accounts for about 1.7% of Townsend & Associates Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Townsend & Associates Inc’s holdings in MYR Group were worth $13,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MYRG. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in MYR Group by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 217,313 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,430,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in MYR Group by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 272,876 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,466,000 after acquiring an additional 24,135 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in MYR Group by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 20,235 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,927,000 after purchasing an additional 2,747 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. grew its stake in shares of MYR Group by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 3,072 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of MYR Group by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 8,694 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. 88.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on MYRG. KeyCorp began coverage on MYR Group in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of MYR Group from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of MYR Group from $185.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Sidoti downgraded shares of MYR Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.25.

MYR Group Price Performance

Shares of MYRG traded up $2.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $158.14. 23,781 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 136,654. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $164.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $147.17. MYR Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.87 and a 52-week high of $181.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 30.16 and a beta of 1.10.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $815.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $854.13 million. MYR Group had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 13.64%. MYR Group’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that MYR Group Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

MYR Group Profile

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry; and services, including construction and maintenance of high voltage transmission lines, substations, and lower voltage underground and overhead distribution systems, clean energy projects, and electric vehicle charging infrastructure services, as well as emergency restoration services in response to hurricane, wildfire, ice, or other related damages.

