Q1 2026 EPS Estimates for Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Raised by Analyst

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q1 2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Packaging Co. of America in a note issued to investors on Monday, May 6th. Zacks Research analyst S. Deb now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $2.37 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.33. The consensus estimate for Packaging Co. of America’s current full-year earnings is $8.21 per share.

Get Packaging Co. of America alerts:

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 18.94% and a net margin of 9.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on PKG. Wells Fargo & Company raised Packaging Co. of America from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $187.00 to $191.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Packaging Co. of America from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $182.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 12th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $172.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.57.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Packaging Co. of America

Packaging Co. of America Stock Down 0.4 %

PKG opened at $178.43 on Thursday. Packaging Co. of America has a fifty-two week low of $122.20 and a fifty-two week high of $191.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.30, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $182.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $169.70.

Packaging Co. of America Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Packaging Co. of America

In other Packaging Co. of America news, CFO Robert P. Mundy sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.51, for a total value of $1,825,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 46,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,478,319.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Thomas A. Hassfurther sold 13,850 shares of Packaging Co. of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.06, for a total value of $2,507,681.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 187,647 shares in the company, valued at $33,975,365.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert P. Mundy sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.51, for a total transaction of $1,825,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,478,319.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,041 shares of company stock worth $6,799,177 over the last quarter. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Packaging Co. of America

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 60.5% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Packaging Co. of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

Packaging Co. of America Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Packaging Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Packaging Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.