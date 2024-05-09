Lincoln National Corp Increases Position in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI)

Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI – Free Report) by 20.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,839 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,624 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF were worth $1,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FTHI. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $664,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its position in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 105,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,256,000 after buying an additional 8,385 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 31,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 7,795 shares during the period. Treasure Coast Financial Planning lifted its position in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Treasure Coast Financial Planning now owns 14,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth $267,000.

Get First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF alerts:

First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF stock opened at $22.32 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $591.93 million, a P/E ratio of 18.59 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.60. First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF has a 52-week low of $19.56 and a 52-week high of $22.59.

First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF Increases Dividend

First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 24th were paid a dividend of $0.168 per share. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.03%. This is a positive change from First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 23rd.

(Free Report)

The First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (FTHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US-listed stocks, with an overlay of short calls on the S&P 500. FTHI was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.