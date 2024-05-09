HC Wainwright Reiterates Buy Rating for Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA)

Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $11.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective points to a potential upside of 91.64% from the stock’s previous close.
Kamada Price Performance
Shares of Kamada stock opened at $5.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $329.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.27 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.57 and its 200-day moving average is $5.51. Kamada has a one year low of $4.08 and a one year high of $6.53.
Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. Kamada had a return on equity of 5.66% and a net margin of 5.81%. The firm had revenue of $36.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.71 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Kamada will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Kamada
Kamada Ltd. manufactures and sells plasma-derived protein therapeutics. Its commercial products include KAMRAB/KEDRAB for treating prophylaxis of rabies; CYTOGAM for Prophylaxis of Cytomegalovirus disease in kidney, lung, liver, pancreas, heart, and heart/lung transplants; VARIZIG for post exposure prophylaxis of varicella; WINRHO SDF for immune thrombocytopenic purpura and suppression of rhesus isoimmunization; HEPAGAM B for prevention of hepatitis B recurrence liver transplants and post-exposure prophylaxis; GLASSIA for intravenous AATD; KAMRHO (D) IM for prophylaxis of hemolytic disease of newborns; KAMRHO (D) IV for immune thermobocytopunic purpura; and Echis coloratus and Vipera palaestinae Antiserum for the treatment of snake bite.
Read More
