HC Wainwright Reiterates Buy Rating for Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA)

Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $11.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective points to a potential upside of 91.64% from the stock’s previous close.

Kamada Price Performance

Shares of Kamada stock opened at $5.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $329.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.27 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.57 and its 200-day moving average is $5.51. Kamada has a one year low of $4.08 and a one year high of $6.53.

Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. Kamada had a return on equity of 5.66% and a net margin of 5.81%. The firm had revenue of $36.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.71 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Kamada will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Kamada

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meitav Investment House Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Kamada by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 76,835 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 11,284 shares during the last quarter. Aristides Capital LLC raised its holdings in Kamada by 41.6% during the fourth quarter. Aristides Capital LLC now owns 56,635 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 16,635 shares in the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd boosted its position in Kamada by 107.1% during the fourth quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 29,002 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Kamada in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Finally, EWA LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kamada during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Institutional investors own 20.38% of the company’s stock.

Kamada Ltd. manufactures and sells plasma-derived protein therapeutics. Its commercial products include KAMRAB/KEDRAB for treating prophylaxis of rabies; CYTOGAM for Prophylaxis of Cytomegalovirus disease in kidney, lung, liver, pancreas, heart, and heart/lung transplants; VARIZIG for post exposure prophylaxis of varicella; WINRHO SDF for immune thrombocytopenic purpura and suppression of rhesus isoimmunization; HEPAGAM B for prevention of hepatitis B recurrence liver transplants and post-exposure prophylaxis; GLASSIA for intravenous AATD; KAMRHO (D) IM for prophylaxis of hemolytic disease of newborns; KAMRHO (D) IV for immune thermobocytopunic purpura; and Echis coloratus and Vipera palaestinae Antiserum for the treatment of snake bite.

Read More

