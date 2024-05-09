Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Sells 608 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC decreased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 608 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $10,910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,634,415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,470,187,000 after acquiring an additional 5,063,767 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 104.5% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 193,264 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,786,000 after purchasing an additional 4,492,092 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 20,707.4% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,469,230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $897,019,000 after acquiring an additional 4,447,751 shares during the period. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,331.4% during the fourth quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,899,062 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $782,581,000 after buying an additional 3,626,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 43.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,484,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $792,666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360,520 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWM traded up $1.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $204.89. The stock had a trading volume of 11,011,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,677,488. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $161.67 and a 12-month high of $211.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $202.48 and its 200 day moving average is $193.37.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

