Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.13, Briefing.com reports. Robinhood Markets had a negative net margin of 29.01% and a negative return on equity of 7.87%. The company had revenue of $618.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $552.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.57) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Robinhood Markets Price Performance

Shares of HOOD stock traded down $0.63 during trading on Thursday, reaching $17.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,034,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,344,867. Robinhood Markets has a 1-year low of $7.91 and a 1-year high of $20.55. The company has a market capitalization of $15.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.17 and a beta of 1.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.40.

Get Robinhood Markets alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Robinhood Markets news, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.93, for a total value of $4,482,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Jason Warnick sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 916,267 shares in the company, valued at $10,995,204. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.93, for a total transaction of $4,482,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,413,026 shares of company stock worth $38,927,267 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 20.81% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on HOOD shares. Barclays upped their price target on Robinhood Markets from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Robinhood Markets from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Robinhood Markets from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Robinhood Markets from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.19.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Robinhood Markets

Robinhood Markets Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Robinhood Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robinhood Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.