Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Boosts Stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 83,502 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,653 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers were worth $4,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RDVY. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 5,519.6% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,615,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,824,000 after purchasing an additional 6,497,795 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 8.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,995,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,147,000 after acquiring an additional 969,819 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,989,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,125,000 after acquiring an additional 933,923 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 4.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,132,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,285,000 after acquiring an additional 689,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,803,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,856,000 after acquiring an additional 557,879 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of RDVY traded up $0.34 during trading on Thursday, reaching $55.10. 354,180 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 778,208. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a twelve month low of $42.93 and a twelve month high of $56.28. The stock has a market cap of $10.43 billion, a PE ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.24.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.2238 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

