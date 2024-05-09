Townsend & Associates Inc Makes New Investment in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Townsend & Associates Inc purchased a new stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.
Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 63.9% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mondelez International during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ traded down $0.36 on Thursday, reaching $70.07. 2,109,368 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,840,516. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.75 and a 1-year high of $78.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $70.10 and a 200-day moving average of $71.10. The firm has a market cap of $94.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.55.
MDLZ has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Mondelez International from $87.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com downgraded Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.75.
Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.
