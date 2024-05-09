PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Bought by Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC

Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,758 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PEP. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,001,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,227,287,000 after acquiring an additional 578,083 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 3.7% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 16,878,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,859,812,000 after buying an additional 595,357 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in PepsiCo by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,664,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,641,389,000 after buying an additional 1,470,064 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 9.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,316,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,239,629,000 after buying an additional 608,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,774,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,147,922,000 after acquiring an additional 142,243 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEP traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $177.64. 1,423,433 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,620,278. The company has a market cap of $244.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $170.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $168.70. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $155.83 and a 12-month high of $196.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $18.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.08 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 57.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $1.355 per share. This represents a $5.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 81.50%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PEP. StockNews.com downgraded PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Citigroup upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on PepsiCo from $199.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $187.42.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

