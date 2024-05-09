Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. Has $1.82 Million Position in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Free Report) by 75.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 81,000 shares during the period. Boston Properties accounts for approximately 0.4% of Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd.’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $1,817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Boston Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in Boston Properties by 770.9% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Boston Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Cambridge Trust Co. grew its stake in Boston Properties by 80.1% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Boston Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. 98.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Boston Properties alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Boston Properties news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 14,150 shares of Boston Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.84, for a total transaction of $889,186.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Boston Properties from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. StockNews.com downgraded Boston Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Boston Properties from $73.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.53.

Read Our Latest Analysis on BXP

Boston Properties Price Performance

Shares of Boston Properties stock traded up $1.27 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $61.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 310,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,391,742. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 4.77 and a quick ratio of 5.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $62.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.22. The stock has a market cap of $9.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.28 and a beta of 1.15. Boston Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $46.80 and a one year high of $73.97.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($1.22). Boston Properties had a return on equity of 2.35% and a net margin of 5.81%. The company had revenue of $839.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $808.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. Boston Properties’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

Boston Properties Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.39%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is currently 321.31%.

About Boston Properties

(Free Report)

Boston Properties, Inc (NYSE: BXP) (BXP or the Company) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, concentrated in six dynamic gateway markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP has delivered places that power progress for our clients and communities for more than 50 years.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.