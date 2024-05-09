Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Free Report) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,353 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,205 shares during the period. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF worth $1,310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 140.1% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 994 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $73,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 60.2% during the 3rd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 2,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Managed Municipal ETF alerts:

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FMB traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $51.25. 88,624 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 159,528. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 1 year low of $48.08 and a 1 year high of $51.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.89.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th were paid a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 23rd.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (FMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests primarily in investment-grade municipal bonds, with some high-yield exposure. FMB was launched on May 13, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.