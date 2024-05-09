National Pension Service Buys 6,151 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

National Pension Service grew its position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 258,699 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,151 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned about 0.20% of Lam Research worth $202,629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Lam Research by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,972,650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,328,358,000 after acquiring an additional 85,855 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 3.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,857,918 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,164,490,000 after purchasing an additional 56,824 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 9.7% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,523,215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $954,705,000 after buying an additional 134,558 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Lam Research by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 777,722 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $609,159,000 after buying an additional 14,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Lam Research by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 776,885 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $608,503,000 after buying an additional 85,102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on LRCX. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,030.00 target price on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Lam Research from $975.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Lam Research from $700.00 to $912.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. B. Riley upgraded Lam Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $870.00 to $1,100.00 in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $850.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lam Research presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $950.85.

Shares of LRCX traded down $3.71 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $909.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 151,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,043,412. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.59, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $940.71 and its 200-day moving average is $824.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Lam Research Co. has a 52-week low of $520.05 and a 52-week high of $1,007.39.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The semiconductor company reported $7.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.26 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $3.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 45.96% and a net margin of 25.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.99 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 29.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Lam Research news, insider George M. Schisler sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $908.21, for a total value of $363,284.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,661 shares in the company, valued at $5,141,376.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $922.41, for a total value of $5,073,255.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,380,648.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider George M. Schisler sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $908.21, for a total value of $363,284.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,661 shares in the company, valued at $5,141,376.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,489 shares of company stock valued at $6,978,065. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

