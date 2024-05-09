National Pension Service Grows Stock Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

National Pension Service raised its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 72,336 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,889 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service’s holdings in Booking were worth $256,592,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Booking by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 383,996 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,184,224,000 after buying an additional 5,040 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 376,734 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,336,362,000 after buying an additional 15,381 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 131,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $466,166,000 after buying an additional 29,316 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Booking by 2,479.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 116,777 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $414,234,000 after acquiring an additional 112,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,774,850,000. 92.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BKNG shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Booking from $3,435.00 to $3,494.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Edward Jones restated a “hold” rating on shares of Booking in a report on Friday, February 16th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,580.00 to $4,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Booking from $4,000.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Booking from $3,080.00 to $3,610.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,876.96.

In other news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 22 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,583.07, for a total value of $78,827.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $756,027.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,534.10, for a total transaction of $2,650,575.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,318,211.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 22 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,583.07, for a total value of $78,827.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $756,027.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 5,424 shares of company stock worth $18,673,145. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

BKNG stock traded up $81.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $3,741.05. 149,936 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 268,760. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3,528.95 and its 200-day moving average is $3,418.38. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,456.93 and a 52-week high of $3,918.00. The company has a market cap of $126.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.40.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $20.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $14.03 by $6.36. Booking had a net margin of 21.81% and a negative return on equity of 288.35%. The firm had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $11.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 176.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a $8.75 dividend. This represents a $35.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. Booking’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.25%.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

