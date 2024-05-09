RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Purchased by National Pension Service

National Pension Service increased its holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,283,919 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 41,583 shares during the period. National Pension Service’s holdings in RTX were worth $192,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RTX. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of RTX by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 314,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,619,000 after purchasing an additional 13,881 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in RTX by 55.7% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 725,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,181,000 after buying an additional 259,316 shares in the last quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. raised its position in shares of RTX by 44.7% in the third quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 4,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in RTX by 9.9% during the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of RTX by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 150,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,861,000 after buying an additional 9,418 shares in the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RTX stock traded up $1.54 during trading on Thursday, reaching $105.48. The company had a trading volume of 2,660,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,003,490. The company has a market cap of $140.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $97.48 and its 200-day moving average is $89.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.07. RTX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.56 and a fifty-two week high of $105.60.

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $19.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.44 billion. RTX had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that RTX Co. will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. This is a positive change from RTX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is 92.55%.

In other news, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 35,456 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.19, for a total transaction of $3,233,232.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $614,711.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other RTX news, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 89,762 shares of RTX stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total transaction of $9,105,457.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 636,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,592,832.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 35,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.19, for a total transaction of $3,233,232.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,741 shares in the company, valued at $614,711.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 135,618 shares of company stock valued at $13,397,978 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on RTX. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of RTX from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of RTX from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on RTX from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. TheStreet upgraded RTX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of RTX from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.93.

RTX Company Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

