Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Sold by Hi Line Capital Management LLC

Hi Line Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,451 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,593 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin comprises approximately 2.9% of Hi Line Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Hi Line Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $7,456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evexia Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Evexia Wealth LLC now owns 15,696 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,686,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the period. Everpar Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at about $436,000. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 111.1% in the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,297 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $683,000. 74.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lockheed Martin

In other Lockheed Martin news, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 4,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $434.39, for a total transaction of $1,747,116.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 4,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $434.39, for a total transaction of $1,747,116.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO John Frank A. St sold 6,648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.35, for a total transaction of $2,827,726.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,874 shares of company stock worth $7,249,946 over the last quarter. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LMT opened at $465.63 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $448.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $445.66. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $393.77 and a fifty-two week high of $479.50. The firm has a market cap of $111.72 billion, a PE ratio of 17.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $6.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.80 by $0.53. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 85.96%. The business had revenue of $17.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.43 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $3.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $12.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 46.10%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $508.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Lockheed Martin from $550.00 to $540.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $467.00 to $487.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $475.00 to $518.00 in a research report on Monday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $485.40.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

