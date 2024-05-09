Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,913 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group accounts for 1.4% of Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $6,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UNH. RMR Wealth Builders increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 2,682 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Evexia Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Evexia Wealth LLC now owns 18,845 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,615,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 50.6% in the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 30,637 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $16,129,000 after acquiring an additional 10,297 shares during the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC now owns 1,570 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hyman Charles D grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 8,390 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $4,417,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. 87.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. HSBC upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $460.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $534.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $610.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $675.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $570.05.

UnitedHealth Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:UNH opened at $503.11 on Thursday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $436.38 and a twelve month high of $554.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $462.90 billion, a PE ratio of 30.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $481.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $511.98.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.63 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $99.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.23 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.50% and a net margin of 4.05%. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.26 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.6 EPS for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th were given a dividend of $1.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th. This represents a $7.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 45.97%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.48, for a total value of $597,581.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,527,306.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.79, for a total value of $451,127.82. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,289 shares in the company, valued at $16,977,233.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,236 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.48, for a total value of $597,581.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,527,306.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

